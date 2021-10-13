 
     
Romania's industrial production advances 12.7pct Jan.-Aug. 2021

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Romania's industrial production increased in the first eight months of 2021, y-o-y, by 12.7% in unadjusted terms and by 13.1% when adjusted for business days and seasonality, according to a press statement released on Wednesday the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

January 1 - August 31, 2021 versus January 1 - August 31, 2020, Romania's industrial production (unadjusted) went up 12.7% on increases in the manufacturing industry (+ 13.7%) and the production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (+ 12.3%). On the other hand, the mining and quarrying sector decreased by 1.6%.

When adjusted for business days and seasonality, the industrial production was up 13.1%, as a result of increases in the manufacturing industry (+ 13.2%), and the production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (+ 12.4%). The mining and quarrying sector declined 2.1%.

In August 2021, industrial production (unadjusted) decreased by 9.9% on a monthly basis on declines in manufacturing (-11.4%), production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (-4.0%) and the mining and quarrying sector (-1.6%).

When adjusted for business days and seasonality, it remained at the same level as in the previous month. The manufacturing industry increased by 0.1%, while the production and supply of electricity, gas, heat, and air conditioning and the mining and quarrying decreased by 3.5% and 2.6%, respectively.

Y-o-y, August 2021 industrial production (unadjusted data) increased by 3%, as a result of increases in the production and supply of electricity, gas, heat and air conditioning (+ 7.4%), manufacturing industry (+ 2.5%) and the mining and quarrying sector (+ 0.5%).

When adjusted for business days and seasonality, it was up 0.5% on increases in the production and supply of electricity, gas, heat and air conditioning (+ 7.8%) and the mining and quarrying sector (+ 0.5%). The manufacturing industry decreased by 1%.

