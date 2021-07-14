Romania's industrial turnover goes up by 25.3% during first five months

The total industrial turnover (internal and external market), has gone up, in nominal terms, by 25.3% during the first 5 months of 2021, as opposed to the similar period of last year, according to a press release sent by the National Institute of Statistics, agerpres reports..

The turnover advance was generated by the growth of the processing industry (+25.8%) and the extractive industry (+10.4%).

By large industrial groups, the business turnover increased in the following sectors: durable goods industry (+44.3%), capital goods industry (+35%), intermediary goods industry (+27.6%), current use goods industry (+9.8%) and the energy industry (+4.3%).The industrial turnover, in May 2021, when comparing with the previous month, has gone down, in total, by 2%, as a result of the drop recorded in the extractive industry (-8.8%) and the processing industry (-1.8%).By large industrial groups there were drops recorded in: capital goods industry (-5.6%), current use goods industry (-3.7%), durable goods industry (-3.4%). Growths were recorded in the energy industry (+3.6%) and the intermediary goods industry (+1.9%).As opposed to May 2020, the indicator's value has gone up, as a whole, by 45.9%, due to the growth recorded in the processing industry (+47.0%) and the extractive industry (+11.2%).On large industrial groups growths were recorded in the: capital goods industry (+63.9%), durable goods industry (+60.9%) intermediary goods industry (+46.0%), energy industry (+42.2%) and current use goods industry (+20.7%).