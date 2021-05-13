Romania's industrial turnover, up almost 17pct in March 2021 from February

Romania's total industrial turnover, domestic and non-domestic, increased in nominal value in March 2021, by 16.7% on a monthly basis, and by 21.7% y-o-y, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Thursday, agerpres reports.

January 1 - March 31, 2021, the country's industrial turnover in the industry, domestic and non-domestic, was up increased by 6.9% in nominal terms y-o-y.

The March 2021 industrial turnover, increased overall by 16.7%, on increases in the manufacturing industry (+ 16.9%) and the mining and quarrying industry (+11.7 %). By major industrial groups, growth was recorded in the energy industry (+ 28.6%), the intermediate goods industry (+ 19.8%), the consumer goods industry (+ 16.1%), the capital goods industry (+13.5%) and the durable goods industry (+ 9.4%).In March 2021, as against March 2020, the industrial turnover advanced 21.7% on growth in the manufacturing industry (+ 21.7%), and in the mining and quarrying industry (+ 18.6%). By major industrial groups, growth was recorded in the durable goods industry (+ 31.6%), the capital goods industry (+ 28.4%), the intermediate goods industry (+ 23.8%), the energy industry (+23.3%) and the consumer goods industry (+ 5.0%).In the first three months of 2021, the industrial turnover was up 6.9% y-o-y, on increases in the mining and quarrying industry (+ 7.7%) and the manufacturing industry (+6.9 %). By major industrial groups, increases were reported in durable goods industry (+ 21.3%), intermediate goods industry (+ 11.8%),and capital goods industry (+ 9.4%) ). Decreases were reported by the energy industry (-13.9%) and the costumer goods industry (-1.2%)."The net turnover represents the total income recorded by an enterprise during the reference period, derived from both the main business activity and secondary activities carried out by it. The net turnover does not include VAT or income from the sale or transfer of fixed assets," according to INS.