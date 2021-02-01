Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) rise in to 42.559 million euro in January

On 31 January 2021, Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 42,559 million, compared to EUR 42,517 million on 31 December 2020, according to BNR.

On 31 January 2021, the National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 37,454 million, compared to EUR 37,379 million on 31 December 2020.

During the month, the following flows were recorded:

EUR 1,380 million worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Finance’s accounts, inflows into the European Commission’s account and other;

EUR 1,305 million worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and other.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5,105 million.

During February 2021, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 2,423 million.