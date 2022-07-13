Romania's Jan - May industrial output dips 0.8 pct

Romania's industrial production dipped 0.8 percent over January - May 2022 in unadjusted terms from the similar period of the year before on account of the decline in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, and in the mining industry, shows data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, between January 1 and May 31, 2022, the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning fell 6.1 percent YoY in unadjusted terms, while the mining industry dropped 4.4 percent; conversely, there was a 0.3 percent increase in the manufacturing industry.

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, industrial production was 2.4 percent lower year-on-year as a result of the decline in all three sectors: the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-5.8 percent), the mining industry (-4.3 percent) and the manufacturing industry (-1.2 percent).

Year-on-year, industrial production in May 2022 was 6.4 percent up in unadjusted terms, as the manufacturing industry increased 8.5 percent, the mining industry fell 6.6 percent and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning shrank 2.1 percent.

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, industrial production was 1.1 percent up in May 2022 from the same month of the previous year due to the 1.4 percent increase in the manufacturing industry and the decline in both the mining industry (-7.2 percent), and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-3.7 percent).

Compared to April 2022, May's industrial output was 10.1 percent up in unadjusted terms due to growth in manufacturing (+12.2 percent), the mining industry (+1.1 percent) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+0.4 percent).

Month over month, May's industrial production was 0.1 percent down in adjusted terms as a result of the decrease in the manufacturing industry (-2.3 percent) and the mining industry (-1.7 percent), while the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning rose 4.3 percent. AGERPRES