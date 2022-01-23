 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's Jan - Oct 2021 crude and gas imports worth a combined 2.831 bln euros

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Gaze

Romania's crude and gas imports in the first ten months of 2021 amounted to 2.831 billion euros, up 52.6 pct YoY, show figures centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Crude and gas exports in the reporting period amounted to 168 million euros, by 741.7 percent higher YoY, with Romania thus recording a deficit of 2.663 billion euros for trade in these fuels.

The domestic crude oil production over January - October 2021 was somewhere above 2.677 million tons, by 116.300 tons less (-4.2 pct) from the same period of the year before, while the country's usable gas production was 7.428 bln cubic metres (+25.9 ml cubic metres or +0.3 pct).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.