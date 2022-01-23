Romania's Jan - Oct 2021 crude and gas imports worth a combined 2.831 bln euros

Romania's crude and gas imports in the first ten months of 2021 amounted to 2.831 billion euros, up 52.6 pct YoY, show figures centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Crude and gas exports in the reporting period amounted to 168 million euros, by 741.7 percent higher YoY, with Romania thus recording a deficit of 2.663 billion euros for trade in these fuels.

The domestic crude oil production over January - October 2021 was somewhere above 2.677 million tons, by 116.300 tons less (-4.2 pct) from the same period of the year before, while the country's usable gas production was 7.428 bln cubic metres (+25.9 ml cubic metres or +0.3 pct).