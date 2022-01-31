Romania's national team matches vs Finland, Montenegro in Nations League tol be played at Steaua Stadium

The matches of the Romanian national football team versus Finland and Montenegro, scheduled at home in the Nations League, will be played on Steaua Stadium, the Romanian Football Federation announced on its official website on Monday.

"The Romanian Football Federation has announced to UEFA the venue for the two home matches in June 2022 at home, versus Finland and Montenegro. On June 4, the Romanian national team will debut in the new edition of the Nations League in Montenegro, and on June 7 the tricolors will travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina. There will be two home matches, on June 11, versus Finland, and on June 14, versus Montenegro, and both will be played at Steaua Stadium," shows quoted website.So far, Romania has played two matches on the new arena on Ghencea Boulevard, 1-0 versus Armenia and 0-0 versus Iceland, in the autumn of 2021, in the qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup.Until the official summer matches, the Romanian national team will meet Greece on March 25, also at the Steaua Stadium in Bucharest, and Israel, on March 29, in Netanya, in friendlies. These will be the first matches for the coach Edward Iordanescu on the bench of the "tricolors".The full schedule of the first representative matches of the Nations League is as follows:June 4, 2022: Montenegro - Romania (9:45 p.m.)June 7, 2022: Bosnia and Herzegovina - Romania (9:45 p.m.)June 11, 2022: Romania - Finland (9:45 p.m.)June 14, 2022: Romania - Montenegro (9:45 p.m.)September 23, 2022: Finland - Romania (9:45 p.m.)September 26, 2022: Romania - Bosnia and Herzegovina (9:45 p.m.).