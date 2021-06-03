Romania's Niculescu progresses to French Open women's doubles 2nd round

Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu paired up with Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, advanced to the second round of the women's doubles event at the French Open tournament on Thursday after defeating Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine)/Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) 6-0 6-3.

Niculescu and Ostapenko won in 64 minutes.

The Monica Niculescu/Jelena Ostapenko duo progressed to the Qatar Total Open doubles final in March.

The two have now won 17,250 euros and 130 WTA doubles points. In the second round they will play Nao Hibino (Japan)/Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia).

Compatriots Mihaela Buzarnescu/Patricia Tig lost to Lara Arruabarrena (Spain) / Caroline Dolehide (USA), 6-4 6-2 after an hour and 24 minutes.

Buzarnescu and Tig will get 11,500 euros and 70 WTA doubles points.

On Wednesday, the duos made up of Romanian Andreea Mitu and Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, and Romanian Raluca Olaru and Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok advanced to the second round, and so did on Thursday Romanian Irina Begu and Argentine's Nadia Podoroska.