Romania's NRRP running on schedule, just minor delays possible caused by law passage procedures

Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) is running on schedule, with only minor delays still possible caused by lengthy legislative procedures, as some of the milestones due this March depend on bills awaiting clearance by Parliament, Minister of Investments and European Projects Dan Vilceanu told visiting European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni.

According to a Facebook post, Dan Vilceanu met with the European Commissioner with whom he approached the overhauling reforms laid out in the NRRP, such as the reform of the pension system, digitalisation and energy.

"Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Program is a courageous one, but we benefit from the support of the European Commission, so that we are able to carry out all the investments and reforms set out. At the meeting with Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni, we discussed the challenges of the program amid the situation in the neighboring country, Ukraine, but also the overhauling reforms set forth in the NRRP, such as the pension reform, digitalisation and energy. My message was that the implementation of the program is on schedule, with only minor delays still possible related to lengthy legislative procedures. Some of the milestones we have to achieve in March depend on bills currently before Parliament," Vilceanu said.

Regarding the pension system's reform, Minister Vilceanu reiterated that "it is a must for Romania, the aim being to remove inequities."

"Retirees are waiting for a pension reform project, and the debate on this subject needs to be as serious and honest as possible," he wrote, Agerpres.ro informs.

Vilceanu said that Commissioner Gentiloni also addressed decarbonization, receiving assurances that Romania is moving forward with its energy investment plan, taking advantage of the financing provided from the Modernization Fund.