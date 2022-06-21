 
     
Romania's Popovici advances to world's 100 m freestyle semis with best heat time

David Popovici

Romanian swimmer David Popovici on Tuesday qualified for the semi-finals of the men's 100 m freestyle with the best time in the heats - 47.60 - at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Popovici, 17, who won gold in the 200 m freestyle on Monday, outsped American Caeleb Dressel - 47.95 - and Serbian Andrej Barna - 48.15.

The two semi-finals are scheduled for today, and the final will take place on Wednesday.

Popovici on Monday won the gold medal in the men's 200 m freestyle swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, clocking in at 1:43.21. Popovici set a new world junior record for the second time in a row, after setting it at 1:44.40 in the semi-finals on Sunday.

AGERPRES

