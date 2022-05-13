Romania's representative WRS to enter competition in first part of Eurovision final

The representative of Romania, WRS, will perform, Saturday evening, alongside the representatives of other 24 countries, in the first part of the final of the Eurovision 2022 contest, Agerpres reports.

WRS, with the song "Llamame," won his place in the final of the European competition after the semifinal held on Thursday night, together with the representatives of other nine countries."I'm glad that the judges appreciated our song, the fans mobilized and promoted it on social media, and today the Romanians in the diaspora voted 'Llamame.' It's a great feeling to know that you have so many people who support you. I promise everyone that I will not disappoint them in the final!," said WRS, after the semifinal, according to the national television channel TVR.According to the head of the Romanian delegation at Eurovision 2022, Iuliana Marciuc, Romania's qualification was deserved, for WRS "is a complex artist, with a winning mentality."The rehearsal for the national juries, the first stage of the Eurovision final, is scheduled for Friday. The representatives of Romania and those of the other finalist countries will perform for the jurors in a non-televised show, with the jurors' vote to count in proportion of 50pct, the same percentage as for the vote from the public.According to the website https://eurovisionworld.com/eurovision/2022, Romania will enter the final on the second position, the show going to be opened by the representatives of the Czech Republic, We Are Domi, with the song "Lights Off."The order of entry into the final is: Czech Republic, Romania, Portugal, Finland, Switzerland, France, Norway, Armenia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Germany, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Greece, Iceland, Moldova, Sweden, Australia, UK, Poland, Serbia, Estonia.In total, 20 countries entered the Eurovision final after two semifinals, with 10 finalists selected per semifinal. They were joined by competitors from the countries automatically qualified for the final - the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Germany. The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest will be chosen by a vote of the specialized jurors from the participating countries, combined with the public vote. The jury vote and the public vote have equal weight.Romanians from all countries participating in this Eurovision edition (except Romania) will be able to vote "Llamame" again in the Grand Final on Saturday night, informs TVR.The Eurovision final will take place on Saturday night to Sunday, at the Pala Olimpico Hall in Turin, under the slogan "The sound of beauty," and will be broadcast live on TVR 1 and TVR International, starting at 10.00 pm.