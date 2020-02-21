Romania's Ruse progresses to W60 Cairo 2020 singles quarter-finals

Romanian tennis player Elena Gabriela Ruse on Thursday advanced to the singles quarter-finals of the 60,000-USD W60 Cairo 2020 ITF tournament in Egypt, while compatriots Irina Begu and Irina Bara did not make it.

Eight-seeded Ruse, 22, world number 178, beat Russian Anastasiya Komardina, 22, world number 213, 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 30 minutes.In the quarter-finals, Ruse will play 17-year-old Ukrainian player Daria Snigur, world number 231, who took advantage of 29-year-old Begu forfeiting at 6-4 2-1 for Snigur, after 49 minutes.Sixth-seeded Bara, 24, world number 162, was eliminated by Croatian Tereza Mrdeza, 29, world number 251, who prevailed 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 53 minutes.In the doubles event, top-seeded Bara and Dutch Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove progressed to the semi-finals after Sabina Shararipova (Uzbekistan) / Shalimar Talbi (Belarus) forfeited at 5-2, after only 24 minutes. The next opponents will be Paula Kania (Poland) and Anastasiya Shoshyna (Ukraine).