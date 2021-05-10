Romania's trade deficit widens by 863m euros Jan.-March, 2021

Romania's Q1 2021 trade deficit reached 5.327 billion euros, up 863.1 million euros from Q1 2020, show data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

FOB exports amounted to 17.719 billion euros, and CIF imports to 23.046 billion euros. Exports increased by 3.9% and imports by 7.1% in the first quarter of 2021, y-o-y.

According to the INS, Romania's March 2021 FOB exports amounted to 6.526 billion euros, and CIF imports to 8.782 billion euros, giving a deficit of 2.256 billion euros; as against March 2020, March 2021 exports were up 20.1% and imports 20.6%.Important shares in the composition of Romania's Q1 2021 exports and imports are held by machinery and transport equipment (49.6% of exports, 37.1% of imports) and other manufactured products (30.0% of exports, and 29.9% of imports).The value of Romania's intra-EU trade in goods in the first three months of 2021 was 13.294 billion euros in exports and 17.003 billion euros in imports, making up 75.0% of total exports and 73.8% of total imports.Romania's extra-EU27 trade in goods in the first quarter of this year was 4.425 billion euros worth of exports and 6.043 billion euros worth of imports, making up 25% of total exports and 26.2% of total imports.