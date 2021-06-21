Romfilatelia: Bicentenary of Tudor Vladimirescu’s Revolution

Romfilatelia introduces into circulation, on Tuesday, June 22nd this year, the postage stamps issue entitled “Tudor Vladimirescu’s Revolution, 200 Years”, dedicated to a historical moment and an exceptional personality: the Revolution of 1821 and its leader, Tudor Vladimirescu.

The postage stamps issue Tudor Vladimirescu’s Revolution, 200 Years, consisting of a stamp, a perforated souvenir sheet, a special anniversary block and a “First Day” Cover, is part of a series of projects designed to pay tribute to the hero and celebrate the Year of Tudor Vladimirescu.

The stamp with the face value of Lei 9.00 reproduces the portrait of Tudor Vladimirescu, after an engraving by Theodor Aman, informs Basilica.ro.

The composition of the perforated souvenir sheet reproduces the following elements: Tudor Vladimirescu, engraving by Theodor Aman, and a print from the 19th century, which illustrates the Pandurs Troops led by Tudor Vladimirescu crossing the Olt River on March 10th, 1821. On the stamp of the souvenir sheet, with the face value of Lei 31.50, is illustrated the portrait of Tudor Vladimirescu, after a lithograph from the 19th century.

On the “First Day” Cover of the issue is depicted Tudor Vladimirescu, a reproduction after an oil painting, made by Theodor Aman, considered the most famous portrait of the hero.

The graphic artworks illustrated in this postage stamps issue are part of the patrimony of the Museum of Bucharest.

The postage stamps issue “Tudor Vladimirescu’s Revolution, 200 Years” will be available on Tuesday, June 22nd 2021, in Romfilatelia’s shops network in Bucharest, Bacau, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Timisoara and online.