Romnian Government to discuss 'A Family, A House' project for the first time

The Government on Thursday is set to discuss, for the first time, the project "A Family, A House," which is a version of the "First Home" programme closer to the citizens' needs, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated.

"We are discussing today [Thursday - editor's note], for the first time, "A Family, A House" project, which is a version of the "First Home" programme closer to the citizens' needs. We are proposing new measures to cut down financing costs for the Romanians who want to buy a place to live. Basically, we are proposing to increase the level of the government guarantee from 50 per cent now up to 80 per cent of the value of the credit, while the state will also take over the management fee and it will substantially cut down the interest for the families with children or persons with disabilities," the PM said in the beginning of the Government meeting.

She added that another programme to be launched on Thursday will be "Ana Aslan - Elder-in-Residence."

"We approve a memorandum by which we support the building, setting up and arrangement of the residential centers for elders, by granting up to 500,000 euros to each investor or non-governmental organisation that wants to apply this programme. The programme will run until 2020, with financing of 4 billion euros available for commitment appropriations," she said.

Moreover, the PM mentioned the Government will promote very soon a project already in the decision-making transparency phase related to the the government's programme "Development of the North-East Region."

"We want to improve the life standards of Romanians, to help those who do not benefit of the necessary utilities for a decent living. In this respect, we will grant a non-reimbursable aid of 20,000 lei to each household, for the thermal and energy insulation of the houses, heaters, hot water through solar systems, sanitary groups inside the houses and for these houses to be linked to the water and gas networks and the sewerage," said Dancila.

AGERPRES