Roughly 336,200 persons have transited on Saturday the Romanian border points

On Saturday, approximately 336,200 people transited the border points with 88,900 means of transport, of which 245,600 left Romania, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs.

The most transited border was the western one, with Hungary, where, in the same period of time, approximately 204,500 people with 64,200 means of transport completed the formalities.

Regarding the border points, on the way out, the most transited were Nadlac II, with approximately 95,100 people, and Petea with 26,300 people.

In this context, the IGPF recommends to Romanian citizens the use of all points open to international traffic and the consultation of the Traffic Online application, which can be accessed at the address http://www.politiadefrontiera.ro/traficonline/.

In the same period, 6,192 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

Starting from February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period) until January 7, 2023, 3,263,251 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

Regarding the specific activities, in the crossing points and the green border, the border police found 27 illegal acts (9 felonies and 18 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Also, goods worth approximately 233,500 RON were confiscated, the value of the contravention fines applied amounting to approximately 10,100 RON.

At the same time, on Saturday, 13 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 43 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons, the IGPF informs.AGERPRES