Rowing: Romania's W8+ and M8+ crews qualify for Tokyo Olympic Games

Romania's Women's eight (W8+) and Men's eight (M8+) crews have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, on Sunday after finishing second the races within the World Rowing Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland, agerpres reports.

In the final of the Women's eight (W8+), Romania (Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Viviana-Iuliana Bejinariu, Georgiana Dedu, Maria Tivodariu, Ioana Vrinceanu, Amalia Beres, Madalina Beres, Denisa Tilvescu, Daniela Druncea) was timed with 06 min 15 sec 27/100, ending the race after China (06:12.80), but ahead of Germany (06:22.52). The first two ranked secured a spot for Tokyo.

In Men's eight (M8+), after a first half balanced race, where New Zealand, China and Romania switched the lead, New Zealand managed to take the first spot, with 05 min 35 sec 73/100, followed by Romania (Alexandru Chioseaua, Florin-Sorin Lehaci, Constantin Radu, Sergiu-Vasile Bejan, Vlad-Dragos Aicoboae, Constantin Adam, Florin-Nicolae Arteni Fintinariu, Ciprian Huc, Adrian Munteanu), 05 min 36 sec 92/100, and Italy, 05 min 43 sec 91/100. Likewise, the first two ranked qualified for the Olympic Games.The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to July 23 - August 8, 2021, after being originally scheduled for July 24 - August 9, 2020.