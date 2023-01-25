Ruddy turnstone ringed in Danube Delta travels 8,000 kilometers to southern Africa

A ruddy turnstone ringed in August 2022 in the Danube Delta, was photographed four months later in southern Africa, the Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) informed on Wednesday.

The more than 8,000 kilometers traveled in 108 days thus represent the longest known distance traveled by a ringed bird by the Agigea Bird Observatory team.

"The ruddy turnstone (Arenaria interpres) spotted in the Sacalin area, Danube Delta at the end of August, last year, by colleagues with the Agigea Bird Observatory, was photographed in southern Africa, on the Luderitz Peninsula in Namibia, on 17.12.2022. According to the data, the bird traveled no less than 8,042 kilometers in 108 days. It is the longest known distance traveled by a bird ringed by the team at the Agigea Bird Observatory! The ruddy turnstone is a wading bird that can be observed only in transit in Romania. It uses its beak to overturn stones or sea grass in search of food," SOR said on Facebook.

The Agigea Bird Observatory reported, in its turn, that during the expedition carried out in the summer of last year in the Sacalin area, several specimens of ruddy turnstone were ringed.

"A few days ago we received the excellent news that a specimen ringed by us on 31.08.2022 was photographed in southern Africa, on the Luderitz Peninsula in Namibia, on 17.12.2022," indicated the Agigea Bird Observatory, on the same social network.AGERPRES