Rugby: CSM Bucharest takes bronze in CEC Bank SuperLiga

CSM Bucharest has dramatically conquered the bronze medals in the CEC Bank SuperLiga in Rugby, on Saturday, after defeating the reigning champions, Timisoara Saracens, with the score of 20-19 (6-5), in the small final, taking place on the Municipal Stadium in Barlad.

The "Tigers" opened the board through a penalty kick by Florin Vlaicu (3-0), with the Timisoara side managing to turn around the score through the try made by Jack Umaga (3-5), but at half-time the Bucharest side had managed to come out on top, after a new penalty kick by Vlaicu (6-5).CSMB managed to increase its lead to 13-5 with a try by Tangimana Fonovai and a conversion by Vlaicu, but the Saracens came back through a penalty kick (13-12) and a try by Tevita Manumua, with a conversion by Luke Samoa (13-19).The finale was dramatic, CSM Bucharest obtaining the victory in the 80+5 minute, through a penalty try (20-19).CSM Bucharest won the bronze medals for the third time, previously winning in 2015 and 2017. The "Tigers" took home two trophies this season, the King's Cup and the Romanian Cup, while Timisoara Saracens closed out the season on fourth place.The final will be played between CSA Steaua Bucharest and CSM Stiinta Baia Mare on the same stadium of Barlad, also on Saturday.