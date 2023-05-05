Ruling coalition senators suggests fund intended for Moldova's local public administration

Senators of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) have initiated and tabled with the Senate a bill establishing a technical and financial assistance fund for development intended for Moldova's local public administration.

"Romania is making available to the local public administration of the Republic of Moldova a financial package for the operationalisation of the fund in 2022-2025 to the amount of 10,000,000 euros, current prices, with the possibility of additional money by government decision. The fund is managed by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) that administers the fund by means of direct implementation and indirect implementation, in compliance with the legal provisions in force," reads the bill.

It also says that MDLPA allocates money for projects carried out at the initiative of the potential beneficiaries, Moldova's local public administrations, which have a twinning relationship with the local public administration of Romania, based on estimated budgets of expenses drawn up and certified by the potential beneficiaries in terms of their legality, opportunity, necessity and economy.

The fund finances investment projects such as developing transport infrastructure, energy and the environment, as well as information and communication technology, the construction/rehabilitation/equipment of school and pre-school education facilities and healthcare facilities, developing social work services for vulnerable groups, the construction/ the rehabilitation of museums, libraries, arts and music schools, the construction of facilities for the training of athletes, the purchase of vehicles and equipment for snow removal, green space maintenance and public lighting.

"A minimum amount of 3% of the value committed under a project will be used by the beneficiary to carry out the information and publicity measures of the project in Moldova, highlighting the financial contribution of Romania, both during the implementation period and afterwards. The maximum amount allowed for a project is 100,000 euros current prices. The beneficiary's minimum own contribution is 5% of the minimum amount committed to the project. The project implementation period can end on June 30, 2025, at the latest. The local public administration of Romania in partnership with a beneficiary, performs an evaluation halfway through the implementation period and a final evaluation. The evaluations are sent to the funding authority," according to the bill. AGERPRES