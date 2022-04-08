Russia's suspension from UNHCR, a necessary step (MAE)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the adoption on Thursday by the General Assembly of the United Nations of the resolution on the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council and considers that this was necessary in view of the Russian aggression on Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

The backing for the resolution reconfirms the important support which the resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly on 2 and 24 March have benefited from, in the context of the situation generated by the Russian invasion and aggression against Ukraine, a release by the MAE reads.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Russia's suspension from the Human Rights Council was a necessary step, given the Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as the numerous reports on the human implications of this aggression and on the serious and systematic violations and abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law, incompatible with the council's membership."Romania recalls that, according to the resolution of the UN General Assembly no. 60/251, the member states of the UNHRC must meet the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights," the MAE asserts.