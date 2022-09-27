Salaj features in new season of Flavours of Romania documentary series by British Charlie Ottley

The culture and traditions of northwestern Salaj County will be promoted in the new season of the documentary series "Flavours of Romania", made by the British producer and director Charlie Ottley.

For the first time in Salaj county, Charlie Ottley visited and filmed these days in Fagetu, Plopis commune, where the largest Slovak community in the county lives, at the Popular Art Museum in Iaz and he visited the Roman Castrum Porolissum on Tuesday, alongside the president of the Salaj County Council, Dinu Iancu-Salajanu.

"I am very happy that the Land of Silvania [Tara Silvaniei, name of Salaj County - ed.n.] was included in Charley Ottley's itinerary and that some tourist attractions from our county will be promoted in the famous TV documentary dedicated to the culture, gastronomy and natural beauty of Romania. He tasted the palinka of Salaj, enjoyed the Slovak dishes from Fagetu, he discovered the traditions of the Romanian village at the Folk Art Museum 'Ligia Alexandra Bodea' in Iaz and was fascinated by the complexity and history of the Roman Castrum from Porolissum. Although he only visited a few sites, he realized the huge tourist potential of these places and of the valuable cultural and historical heritage of the county. At the same time, he promised us that he would return to our lands, so that together with other specialists in the field we can draw up a project to promote Salaj in the country and abroad," says Dinu Iancu-Salajanu in a post on Facebook.

The second season of the documentary series "Flavours of Romania" will have nine episodes, in which the British journalist tries to capture the spirit of Romania, with new stories, aromas, sounds and adventures.AGERPRES