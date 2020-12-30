Sanitas trade union: By capping salaries, the gov't sanctions employees in frontline of coronavirus battle

The emergency ordinance by which the Government will cap the salaries of employees in the public system due to the economic effects of the pandemic penalizes precisely those employees in the health system, who have been fighting for 10 months against the pandemic, reads a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday by the Sanitas Federation.

"At today's Government meeting, December 30, 2020, the traditional Emergency Ordinance is voted, which every year deepens the poverty of the public employees! The culmination of the hypocrisy of the newly installed Government is that, while invoking the epidemiological situation, our rulers do not shy away from "sanctioning" the very employees who have been fighting the pandemic, in the first line, for more than 10 months, and will continue to do so, unfortunately with the sacrifice of their own lives or often of the lives of their family members!," reads the press release.

The Sanitas Federation believes that the measures provided by this emergency ordinance are illegal, because they violate the legal right of the most discriminated and poorly paid categories of employees in Health and Social Assistance - the technical-administrative staff, nurses, stretcher-bearers, people who work in the elevators, social workers - to benefit from the salary increases provided by Law No. 153/2017 starting with January 1, 2021.

According to the provisions of the draft ordinance, the employees with the lowest incomes - nurses, stretcher-bearers, caregivers, economists, legal advisers, workers, people working in the elevator, etc. - they will not be able to benefit from the legal right to have their salary increased starting with January 1, 2021, the Sanitas Federation pointed out.

The trade union also noted that the increase in the bonus for working conditions will be established in 2021, for doctors and nurses, by reference to the base salary in payment, and for the rest of the staff (pharmacists, biologists, physiotherapists, psychologists, nurses), stretcher-bearers, caregivers, TESA staff, etc.) will be established by reference to the base salary from 2018.

"The monthly food allowance remains in 2021 at the level of 2019. Considering the calculation method provided by Law No. 153/2017, the employees lose 37 lei per month," it is also mentioned in the press release.