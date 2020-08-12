SARS-CoV-2 new case count: Bucharest (174), Vaslui County (123), Arges County (77)

Bucharest City (174) and the counties of Vaslui (123) and Arges (77) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

The breakdown by counties of the new cases recorded in the last 24 hours is as follows:

* Alba - 12

* Arad - 41

* Arges - 77

* Bacau - 38

* Bihor - 55

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 5

* Botosani - 2

* Brasov - 42

* Braila - 21

* Buzau - 19

* Caras-Severin - 13

* Calarasi - 12

* Cluj - 42

* Constanta - 16

* Covasna - 19

* Dambovita - 29

* Dolj - 43

* Galati - 54

* Giurgiu - 8

* Gorj - 24

* Harghita - 7

* Hunedoara - 71

* Ialomita - 9

* Iasi - 49

* Ilfov - 9

* Maramures - 39

* Mehedinti - 22

* Mures - 17

* Neamt - 7

* Olt - 14

* Prahova - 65

* Satu Mare - 3

* Salaj - 4

* Sibiu - 25

* Suceava - 36

* Teleorman - 9

* Timis - 45

* Tulcea - 1

* Vaslui - 123

* Valcea - 21

* Vrancea - 62

* Bucharest City - 174

According to GCS, 1,415 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting, following tests performed nationwide.