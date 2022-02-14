Save the Children: 26.95pct of those who could redirect tax income to social causes did so

A little over 25pct of the Romanians who could redirect 3.5pct of their income tax to help social causes chose to do so, while the rest left the money in the hands of the state, according to press release of the Save the Children organization sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

In 2021 Save the Children Romania invested 1,254,000 euros in pediatric and maternity wards.

The total amount redirected by taxpayers, last year, from their annual income tax related to salaries and pensions, for 2020, was 248,217,882 lei.

The share of individual taxpayers who requested the redirection of up to 3.5pct of their income tax for the year 2020 is 26.95pct of the total of those who had this right.

The total number of non-profit entities to which amounts from the annual income tax on salaries and pensions for 2020 were redirected was 22,647.

The amount redirected to Save the Children was 1,837,600 lei, funds that contributed to the urgent endowment of the Neonatal Intensive Care units and pediatric wards, as well as to support programmes for children under 5, mothers and pregnant women from disadvantaged rural areas.

In the past 11 years, Save the Children Romania has invested more than seven million euros in equipping 102 medical units in all counties with 940 medical devices, which helped the survival and treatment of more than 140,000 children, Agerpres informs.