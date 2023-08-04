 
     
Scheduled events for August 4

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organizes tenders for an additional issue of bonds in the amount of RON 75 M and one of RON 45 M

SPORTS:

- The Romanian national team participates in the Under-20 Women's European Basketball Championship, Division B, in Craiova (July 28-August 6); Romania to meet Germany in the quarterfinals

- COMESAD BCR Open (ITF) men's tennis tournament takes place in Pitesti (July 31 - August 6)

- Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian to meet Katerina Baindl in the quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Prague

- Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu to play alongside Alexa Guarachi against Shuko Aoyama/Gabriela Dabrowski, in the semifinals of the doubles event in Washington

- Romanian athletes participate in the World University Games in Chengdu (China, July 28-August 8)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Francophonie Games, in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo, July 28-August 5)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Under-17 World Wrestling Championships in Istanbul (July 31-August 6)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Under-19 Rowing World Championships in Paris (August 2-6)

- Romanian athletes participate in the World Cycling and Paracycling Championships in Glasgow (August 2-13)

- The Romanian national team participates in the Under-17 Women's European Handball Championship (Podgorica/Montenegro, August 3-13); Romania about to meet France

- Romanian athletes participate in the Judo Masters tournament in Budapest (August 4-6)

