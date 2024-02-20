Scheduled events for February 20, 2024

SENATE:

- Senate president Nicolae Ciuca visits Spain, has meetings with Spanish EPP leader, MP Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the secretary general for defense policy, admiral (r) Juan Francisco Martinez Nunez, the Romanian Orthodox bishop of Spain and Portugal, Timotei

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu meets with new ambassadors of Japan, Katae Takashi, and UK, Giles Matthew Portman in Romania

POLITICS:

- Social Democratic Party chairman, PM Marcel Ciolacu attends Living Better with Europe event, alongside the leader of the S&D Group in the European Parliament, Iratxe Garcia Perez, and EP vice-president Katarina Barley

ECONOMY:

- Rate of non-performing loans in December 2023

- Official data on construction works in December 2023

- Vacancies in Q4 2023

- Dissolutions of companies in 2023, from Trade Registry