Scheduled events for July 18

PRESIDENCY:

- President Klaus Iohannis participates in the Summit of the European Union - Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC), organized in Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium

DIPLOMACY:

- The State Secretary for Strategic Affairs, Iulian Fota, and the State Secretary for European Affairs, Daniela Gitman, hold bilateral consultations with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, Vladimir Cuc, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organizes an auction for an additional issue of bonds in the amount of 75 million lei