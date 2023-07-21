Scheduled events for July 21

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu participates in the ceremony dedicated to athletes who won medals in international competitions (European Games and Special Olympics) and to the swearing in of the athletes and coaches who are part of the Romanian team at the European Youth Olympic Festival

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organizes tender for an additional issue of bonds in the amount of RON 75 million

SPORTS:

- Romanian athletes participate in the Under-23 Rowing World Championships in Plovdiv (Bulgaria, July 19-23)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Fukuoka World Swimming Championships (Japan, July 14-30)

- Romanian athletes participate in the European Table Tennis Championships for juniors U15 and U19 (Gliwice/Poland, July 14-23), told Agerpres.