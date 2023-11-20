Scheduled events for Nov 20

PRESIDENCY

- President Klaus Iohannis is paying an official visit to the Republic of Cabo Verde; he is set to meet president Jose Maria Neves

DIPLOMACY:

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, is set to pay a visit to the French Republic, where she will participate in the informal meeting of ministers of foreign affairs from EU member states (organized in the VTC system)

CULTURE:

- The launch of the 4th edition of the Caravan of Francophone studies and careers in Romania, in the presence of the new ambassador of France in Romania, Nicolas Warnery

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organizes tender for a bond issue in the amount of RON 600 million

- The Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce (AHK Romania) organizes a symposium dedicated to waste management/recycling, with a focus on solutions for the Guarantee-Return System

SPORTS:

- Romanian athletes participate in the World Junior Weightlifting Championships in Guadalajara (Mexico, November 15-23)