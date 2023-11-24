Scheduled events for November 24

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu meets representatives of the trade unions in education; minister of education Ligia Deca also attends

POLITICS:

- "State of Romanian Democracy: A Future Topic on EU's Agenda?" - a debate organized by the Renew Europe Group and USR (Save Romania Union); USR chairman Catalin Drula to participate, alongside Renew Europe MEP Georgios Kyrtsos (Greece), the coordinator of USR's Public Policy Department, Cristian Ghinea, and USR and Renew Europe MEP Vlad Botos

CULTURE:

- Gaudeamus Radio Romania Book Fair's 30th edition continues (November 22 - 26)

ECONOMY:

- Minister of Finance organizes tender for an additional issue of bonds worth RON 500 million

SPORTS:

- Romanian athletes participate in the Junior World Boxing Championships in Erevan (Armenia, November 24 - December 4)

- The Carpathian Trophy in women's handball continues in Bistrita, with Austria to meet Switzerland and Romania to meet Portugal