Scheduled events for September 25

PARLIAMENT:

- President of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili is paying an official visit to Romania

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organizes tender for two bond issues in the amount of RON 700 million each

- An International Monetary Fund team, led by Jan Kees Martijn, the head of the mission for Romania, will be in Bucharest for the annual analysis of the Romanian economy based on Article IV