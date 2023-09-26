Scheduled events for September 26

PRESIDENCY:

- President Klaus Iohannis to receive the agreed ambassador fo the Kingdom of Lithuania, Arturas Zurauskas, the agreed ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, Jean Cornet d'Elzius, the agreed ambassador of the Netherlands, Willemijn Van Haaften, the agreed ambassador of the of the Republic of Slovenia, Robert Kokalj, the agreed ambassador of the Republic of Estonia, Aune Kotli, the agreed ambassador of the Finland Republic, Leena Anneli Liukkonen, on the occasion of the presentation of their accreditation letters

EXECUTIVE:

- PM Ciolacu to meet the President of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili

DIPLOMACY:

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu to hold bilateral consultations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky

DEFENCE:

- Minister of Defence Angel Tilvar to pay an official visit to the Republic of Italy, at the invitation of his counterpart, Guido Crosetto (September 24 - 27)

ECONOMY:

- Minister of Finance organizes tenders for two additional issues of bonds worth RON 105 million each

SPORTS:

- Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea to meet China's Claire Liu, in the first round of the tournament in Ningbo