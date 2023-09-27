 
     
Scheduled events for September 27



- Secretary of State for European Affairs Daniela Gitman participates in the informal meeting of the General Affairs Council in Murcia, Spain (September 27-28)

- Secretary of state Iulian Fota to meet the ambassador of the Kingdom of Estonia to Romania, Aune Kotli

ECONOMY:

- The Court of Accounts of Romania organizes the conference concluding the CCR-SAI Project for the citizens financed through the European Social Fund

SPORTS:

- Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirtsea to meet Katerina Siniakova in the round of 16 of the Ningbo tournament

