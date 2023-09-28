 
     
Scheduled events for September 28

romania drapel steag tricolor

POLITICS:

- The 2nd edition of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Forum, event organized by the Euro-Atlantic Centre for Resilience takes place on September 28, with the President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca (video message), the Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Adrian Vestea, the Minister of the Environment, Mircea Fechet, the Secretary General of the Government, Mircea Abrudean, the head of the NATO Division for Defence Policy and Planning for Activation and Resilience, Hasit Thankey, to participate

DIPLOMACY:

- The Secretary of State for European Affairs, Daniela Gitman, participates in the informal meeting of the General Affairs Council - Murcia, Kingdom of Spain

- The Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies, Traian Hristea, holds consultations with the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kenya, Dr. Abraham Korir SingOei - Nairobi

SENATE:

- The President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, participates in the European Conference of the presidents of parliaments from the 46 member states of the Council of Europe, in Dublin (September 28 - 29)

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance organizes tenders for two bond issues worth RON 600 million and 400 million, respectively

- Europuls - The European Expertise Centre organizes the 11th edition of the European business forum in Romania - Eurosfat

SPORTS:

- Romanian athletes participate in the Balkanic Boxing Championships in Albena (Bulgaria, September 27-October 7)

