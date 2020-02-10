School camp in Arbanasi, location where suspected patients of coronavirus are to be quarantined

The school camp in Arbanasi locality, Beceni commune, Buzau County, on Monday was designated by the Buzau County Committee for Emergency Situations as the location where the suspected coronavirus patients would be held in quarantine.

In the Buzau County, there are 17 self-isolated patients at their homes, 12 of whom are Chinese citizens.The Buzau County prefect Leonard Dimian stated that the "Directorate for Sports and Youth provided a 20-bed ward where the suspected coronavirus patients will be held in quarantine, with this space to possibly be extended, and with DSP to provide the medical staff and the disinfecting products, depending on the situation."In his turn, the head of DSP Buzau, Cristina Ungureanu, stated that "in the Buzau County, there are 17 people who arrived from China, five locals and 12 of Chinese nationality, who arrived on Sunday from their native country, they are self-isolated at home, with their health condition being good, as they are monitored by specialized medical personnel."According to the representatives of the Directorate for Sports and Youth, the capacity of the Arbanasi camp is of 120 beds.