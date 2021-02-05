School classes to be conducted under red scenario in 149 settlements, yellow scenario in 903

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said Friday at noon that 149 settlements in Romania will conduct school class under a red COVID-19 scenario and 903 under a yellow scenario, according to AGERPRES.

"There are 149 settlements now under the red scenario. There are 903 settlements under the yellow scenario, meaning kindergarteners and 1st to 4th graders will show up in person along with the preparatory grade and also students in final grades that will take the national exams soon," Cimpeanu told a news conference.

He added that under a joint order that he signed together with the health minister regarding the re-opening of schools, an attempt was made to answer all possible questions regarding the schools that re-open, and under what scenario, considering at the same time the parent-teacher-school manager perspective.