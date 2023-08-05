 
     
Scorching heatwave, thermal discomfort in Banat, Crisana, Transylvania, Maramures, Oltenia, Muntenia, South-Eastern Moldova, on Saturday

potop furtuna cod galben

The heatwave will continue throughout Saturday in Banat, Crisana, Transylvania, Maramures, Oltenia, Muntenia and the south-east of Moldova, regions where the thermal discomfort will be very high, according to a Code Yellow warning issued by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), Agerpres reports.

Maximum temperatures will generally be between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Starting on Saturday afternoon, the weather will become unstable in the western and southwestern regions of the country.

