Scorpions in concert, at Romexpo, on Wednesday

The legendary band Scorpions performs on Wednesday in Bucharest, at Romexpo, in Parking C, an event that is part of the "Rock Believer" album promotion tour.

The German band's fans will have the opportunity, according to the "Rock Believer World Tour 2023" setlist, to listen to songs such as "Gas in the Tank", "Make It Real", "Coast to Coast", "Seventh Sun", "Peacemaker ", "Send Me an Angel", "Wind of Change", "Big City Nights", "Still Loving You" and "Rock You Like a Hurricane".

On the stage since the mid-60s, Scorpions have influenced entire generations of artists. Giants of rock and heavy metal music such as Guns n' Roses, Metallica, Megadeth, Def Lepard, Testament or Helloween have repeatedly stated that Scorpions left their mark on their music, informs the website iabilet.ro.

To date, the band has released 19 studio albums, which have sold tens of millions worldwide. According to statistics, the band from Germany would have reached the threshold of 100 million albums sold to date.

Their songs could also be heard in dozens of films or series including 'The Boys', 'Stranger Things', 'Rock of Ages' or 'The Big Bang Theory'.

The rock band Amalgama will perform in the opening of the show.