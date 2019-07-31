 
     
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, up to 4 pct in June

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4 percent in June 2019, an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to the previous month (3.9 percent), according to data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released Tuesday. 

The number of unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for June 2019 stood at 352,000 people, up from the previous month (351,000 people), but down from the same month of the previous year (379,000 people). 

By gender, the unemployment rate for men exceeded by 1.1 percentage points compared to that of women (the respective values being 4.4 percent in the case of men and 3.3 percent in the case of women). 

For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 3.1 percent for June 2019 (3.6 percent for men and 2.5 percent for women). 

The number of unemployed people aged 25-74 represented 73.7 percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for June 2019.

