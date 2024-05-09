Second-hand goods from Belgium, Germany and Italy found to be waste at western border

Approximately 35 tonnes of second-hand products, as declared in the documents, brought from Belgium, Germany and Italy, were found to be waste, following checks made by the Romanian authorities at the western border.

The four trucks in which they were loaded, driven by Romanians, were checked upon entry into the country through the border crossing points of Nadlac II and Bors II.

According to a press release sent on Thursday by the Arad Border Police, the drivers were carrying 35,100 kilograms of waste, declared in the papers as second-hand furniture and electronics / household appliances, goods to be unloaded at companies in our country.

"As there were suspicions about the legality of the shipments, the border police requested authorised support from the representatives of the Bihor and Arad County Police Stations of the National Environmental Guard and the representatives of the Consumer Protection, establishing that the drivers did not have complete documents required for the import of waste," the press release states.

The authorities have ordered the waste to be returned to consignors in the three countries.