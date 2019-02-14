Security in Black Sea region, discussed by Minister of Defence with Ukrainian counterpart

Security in the Black Sea region has been the topic for discussion at the Thursday bilateral meeting of the Romanian Defence Minister, Gabriel Les, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Stepan Poltorak, which took place on the occasion of the NATO defence ministers meeting held on Wednesday and Thursday in Brussels, reads a release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

"The meeting was an occasion to discuss the level of bilateral cooperation, further development and the current situation in the Black Sea region," says the release.

On this occasion, Minister Gabriel Les reiterated Romania's position of support of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations and reiterated our country's support for the territorial integrity of this country.

Defence ministers from NATO member states on Thursday, on the second day of the meeting of defence ministers from the member states of the Alliance, had an exchange of opinions with respect to the recent developments in the missions in Afghanistan, Kosovo and Iraq, in a session focusing on NATO operations and missions.

According to the MApN, the Romanian high official pointed out the importance of supporting the peace process in Afghanistan, which must be fully embraced by all Afghan authorities, with the support of the North Atlantic Alliance. Moreover, the Minister of National Defence mentioned that Romania contributes with more troops, in 2019, in the Resolute Support mission, more precisely with 800 troops who participate in missions in this theatre of operations, which is a substantial contribution of our country that ensures it a significant position among the other contributors.

The last working session of the ministers' meeting, to enjoy the participation of the High Representatives for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, as well as the representatives of Sweden and Finland, focused on such aspects related to the NATO-EU cooperation, in the defence field, with an emphasis on the initiative that could strengthen the Strategic Partnership between the two organisations and its transformation of this action level into an essential element of the package of measures meant to strengthen security at European level.

"Minister Gabriel Les emphasized on the fact that transparency, complementarity, inclusiveness and not doubling the efforts must be the guidelines in strengthening cooperation between the two organisations. Moreover, he underscored that a key priority of Romania, while also taking account that the country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of EU, has to do with the strengthening of the NATO-EU relation and with maintaining a solid and functional Transatlantic relation," reads the same release of the MApN.