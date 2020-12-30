SEED project: 21 business plans for social enterprises won 100,000 euros in financing each

A number of 21 business plans for social enterprises have won funding of 100,000 euros each, under the Social Economy Entrepreneurship Development (SEED) project, according to a press release sent on Wednesday by the Consulting and Management Centre of EUROPROJECT Projects.

The SEED project, launched at the beginning of this year with funding through the Human Capital Operational Programme 2014-2020, was implemented by the Project Consulting and Management Centre EUROPROJECT, the National Trade Union Bloc and IPA SA and targeted people living in one of the counties in the Southern, South-Western and South-Eastern regions.

A number of 147 people attended training courses specific to social entrepreneurship and digital skills development courses, developed together with Google, says the same source.

Graduates of the courses, but also other interested persons, subsequently submitted their social business plans for the competition organized within the project, which offered financing of 100,000 euros for each such plan.

A number of 71 business plans have entered in the competition, the 21 winning business plans proposing, among other things, a driving school and a jam factory, childcare activities or organization of trips to the Danube Delta.

The social enterprise is a company that carries out economic activities to the benefit of the community and whose profits must be used to solve a specific need, social or environmental, it is mentioned in the press release. Social enterprises can aim at creating jobs for disadvantaged or discriminated people on the labour market, developing the local community, social cohesion, education or environmental protection, according to the same source.