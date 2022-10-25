Senate acting president in Zagreb reaffirms Romania's commitment to participate in Ukraine's reconstruction

The acting president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, participated, on Tuesday, in the first parliamentary summit of the Crimea Platform, which took place in Zagreb, Croatia, where she condemned the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and reaffirmed Romania's commitment to participate in the reconstruction of the neighboring country, according to a press release from the Romanian Senate to AGERPRES.

Gorghiu was invited to the meeting by the President of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and by the President of the Croatian Parliament, Gordan Jandrokovic.

During the meeting in Zagreb, the acting president of the Senate strongly condemned the war of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the recent organization of "false" and "illegal" referendums in the occupied regions, as well as the abuses carried out by Russian troops on Ukrainian territory, showing that these are flagrant violations of international law, is shown in the said release.

Alina Gorghiu reaffirmed our country's commitment to actively participate in the reconstruction process of Ukraine, pointing out the substantial contribution of the Romanian state to the facilitation of Ukrainian grain exports through the Romanian Black Sea ports.

She also welcomed the decision of the European Council in June regarding the granting of candidate status for joining the European Union.

The first Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea Platform was also attended by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, the President of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, the President of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mustafa Sentop, the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, Marketa Pekarova Adamova, the Vice-President of the French National Assembly, Valerie Rabault, the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Othmar Karas, the President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Gerald E. Connolly.