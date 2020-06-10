Senate adopts IBRD-funded project worth 40 mln euros for consolidation of critical emergency situations infrastructure

The Senate Plenary adopted on Wednesday, as a decision-making body, a project initiated by the Government aimed at consolidating the infrastructure and preparing for critical emergencies, which will be financed by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) with 40 million euros.

The project for the ratification of the Loan Agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development was signed in Bucharest on July 10, 2019.

According to the initiator, the main objective of the project is to increase the "resilience of the critical facilities of the Romanian Gendarmerie in response to emergencies and disasters and to strengthen the institutional capacities for emergency preparedness and response".

"The Ministry of the Interior will ensure the implementation of the project through the Project Implementation Unit established for this purpose within the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie (IGJR), to which the entire authority and responsibility in carrying out the project is delegated. The project cost amounts to 40 million euros and will be financed 100% of the loan," shows the explanatory memorandum.

According to the internal analyses of IGJR, a number of 27 buildings under the administration of the Ministry of Interior currently require urgent interventions, "the necessary measures to be taken being rehabilitation, modernization, consolidation or even demolition and reconstruction, given their importance, the seismic area, the age, the destination and the state of degradation of the constructions," specifies the initiator.