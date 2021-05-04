Senate amends code to cap at 120 days courts issuing ruling, revealing reasoning

The Senate voted on Tuesday, as the first notified legislative chamber, a legislative proposal to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure in line with the ruling of the Constitutional Court according to which a court ruling has to be provided the reasoning behind it at the date of its issuing.

The legislative proposal, which entered the parliamentary circuit on April 28, is initiated by senators Anca Dragu (USR PLUS), Alina Gorghiu and Iulia Scantei (PNL) and MP Ioan Cupsa (PNL).

The amendment passed 89 votes in favor to one and 42 abstentions, agerpres.ro confirms.

At a plenary session on Tuesday, the Senate adopted the admission report with amendments adopted last week by the Judiciary Committee, so that, from the end of the trial and in exceptional cases judges will have a maximum of 120 days (as against 90 days as provided for in the legislative proposal by its initiators or 30 days, as is the case now) to issue their ruling and provide their reasoning behind it.