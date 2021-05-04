 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senate amends code to cap at 120 days courts issuing ruling, revealing reasoning

Facebook
senat

The Senate voted on Tuesday, as the first notified legislative chamber, a legislative proposal to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure in line with the ruling of the Constitutional Court according to which a court ruling has to be provided the reasoning behind it at the date of its issuing.

The legislative proposal, which entered the parliamentary circuit on April 28, is initiated by senators Anca Dragu (USR PLUS), Alina Gorghiu and Iulia Scantei (PNL) and MP Ioan Cupsa (PNL).

The amendment passed 89 votes in favor to one and 42 abstentions, agerpres.ro confirms.

At a plenary session on Tuesday, the Senate adopted the admission report with amendments adopted last week by the Judiciary Committee, so that, from the end of the trial and in exceptional cases judges will have a maximum of 120 days (as against 90 days as provided for in the legislative proposal by its initiators or 30 days, as is the case now) to issue their ruling and provide their reasoning behind it.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.