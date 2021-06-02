Senate: Bill on November 15 - Day of Anti-Communist Revolt in Brasov in 1987, passed

The Senate adopted, on Wednesday, a bill by which November 15 is declared the Day of the Anti-Communist Revolt in Brasov in 1987.

The bill, initiated by parliamentarians from PNL, supported by those from USR PLUS and a PSD deputy, is argued by the fact that "without the revolt of November 15, 1987, the events of December 22, 1989, probably, would not have been possible. The anti-communist protesters of November 15, 1987 showed that it was possible to oppose the communist dictatorship. For this reason, the Day of the Anti-Communist Revolt in Brasov in 1987 is relevant and should be honored every year, on November 15."