Senate: Bill on rights for insured persons caring for patients with oncological diseases, adopted

The senators adopted, on Monday, a draft law initiated by parliamentarians from across the political spectrum, which aims to expand the categories of insured risks, by establishing rights for insured people caring for a patient with oncological diseases, similar to the case in which they care for a sick child.

According to the legislative proposal for amending and supplementing Emergency ordinance no. 158/2005 on leave and social health insurance allowances, "the insured person who, with the patient's consent, accompanies him to the surgeries and treatments prescribed by the specialist doctor" will benefit from leave and allowance for the care of the patient with oncological diseases over 18 years of age".

"The patient with oncological diseases can express his/her consent only for one person at each surgery, respectively treatment. The duration of granting the leave and the indemnity for the care of the patient with oncological diseases is at most 45 calendar days within one year for a patient. The gross monthly amount of the indemnity for the care of the patient with oncological diseases is 85% of the calculation base of the insured established as an average of the gross monthly income from the last six months of the 12 months from which the contribution period is constituted, up to the limit of 12 minimum gross salaries per month, on the basis of which the insurance contribution for work is calculated", stipulates the normative act.The senators also adopted a project initiated by PNL parliamentarians regarding the declaration of the first day of Sunday in June as the National Day of Cancer Survivors.For both drafts, the Senate is the first Legislative Chamber notified.