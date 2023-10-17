Senate Chair Ciuca meets Foreign Investors Council officials

Senate Chairman Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday met officials of the Foreign Investment Council to discuss improvements in investment legislation, as well as measures aimed at reducing public expenses, combatting tax evasion and repealing some tax incentives.

"In line with my dialogue with the business community, today I had an open and applied discussion with officials of the Foreign Investors Council. Among the topics we addressed were the involvement of the business community in the sustainable development of the Romanian economy, identifying support by improving the legislation in the field, measures aimed at reducing public expenses, combatting tax evasion and repealing some tax incentives, as well as the need to start a regular dialogue with the business community to re-establish a tax system on a fair basis," Ciuca wrote in a social media post.

He added that also discussed at the meeting was the role of the Romanian Investment and Foreign Trade Agency in identifying strategic areas in which foreign capital should be invested, and methods of increasing the visibility of this body that he set up under his premiership.

"Last year, as proof of confidence in Romania's economy, foreign investment neared EUR 11 billion reflected in the creation of new jobs, in the development of infrastructure and in the economic growth of the country."

AGERPRES