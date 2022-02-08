Senate collects enough signatures to set up child abuse inquiry committee

A committee to inquire into the abuse of juveniles in residential centres will be set up in the Senate, as the necessary signatures have already been collected, Senate Deputy Chair Alina Gorghiu said on Tuesday.

"The necessary signatures have been collected for the establishment of a committee to inquire into the abuses committed against minors in residential centres; I hope the committee will come to life very soon at a plenary session of the Senate (...). We will have to find solutions in real time for the misdeeds. The future is digital, and our duty is to build it safe, and I will consider this conference as one of the steps that will help secure the Internet for our children," Gorghiu said at a Save the Children Internet safety conference hosted by the Senate.

She said that solutions have to be devised to protect children so that they do not fall "into the trap of cyber predators of any kind."

According to the senator, fake news and hate speech should be reported because they can reach children and influence their personality and actions.

Family Minister Gabriela Firea sent an online message to the attendees, and Maria-Madalina Turza, a state councilor with the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, spoke during the debate.

A sociological survey called "Use of the Internet by Children and Adolescents" was released during a debate on how the children and adolescents' Internet behaviour changed two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, held in partnership with the Romanian Senate, moderated by Save the Children Executive Chair Gabriela Alexandrescu and attended by representatives of the Romanian Senate and government, the General Romanian Police Inspectorate, the Section for Combatting Terrorist Crimes and Cybercrime within DIICOT and the International Police Cooperation Centre.

Authority officials provided procedural details and statistics on how to work and act in child sexual abuse cases, while also putting forth solutions to improve public policies on child safety online.

Save the Children also released a report on the esc_abuz child abuse reporting line. During the debate, the results of the Net Time programme of 2021 were also presented. Although affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, the Romanian online security centre in 2021 continued its educational activities to support children, parents and teachers, so that the use of the Internet can be as safe, useful and efficient as possible. The activities consisted of information sessions and school competitions involving over 40,015 children and 6,000 adults nationwide, as well as online campaigns, conferences and events that garnered hundreds of thousands of views.